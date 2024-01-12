Video: Credit War Erupts As BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Supporters Come Face To Face At Digha Station Before Inauguration By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on Maharashtra visit today, starting with Nashik, where he addressed the National Youth Festival. Following this, the Prime Minister made his way to Mumbai, marking the inauguration of the highly anticipated Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. Modi is also scheduled to deliver a public address at the Navi Mumbai Airport grounds, where additional developmental initiatives will be unveiled.

Rajan Vichare argues with police; Sena-BJP workers indulge in sloganeering clash

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Digha railway station. Prior to Prime Minister Modi's arrival, a verbal clash ensued between Thackeray group MP Rajan Vichare and the police at the Digha station. BJP workers reportedly chanted slogans in front of Rajan Vichare. Upon reaching Digha station, an altercation unfolded between the police and Rajan Vichare BJP workers continued to chant pro-Modi slogans. Notably, several developmental works were completed during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and yet names of leaders from the MVA were omitted from the invitation sheet, leading to dissatisfaction among Thackeray group leaders.

What Transpired at Digha Station?

As Rajan Vichare arrived at the railway station, Thackeray group workers extended a warm welcome. With a significant crowd of BJP workers already present due to the imminent inauguration by Modi, tensions rose further as Thackeray group supporters gathered. Upon Rajan Vichare's arrival, enthusiastic slogans were exchanged. An argument ensued between Rajan Vichare and the police. Subsequently, BJP supporters intensified their chants of "Modi-Modi," prompting a retaliatory response from Thackeray group activists. Slogans of "Thackeray-Thackeray" echoed in the confrontation. The entire incident was captured on camera.