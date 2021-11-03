Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray to attend virtual review meeting by PM Modi on low COVID-19 vaccination coverage today

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday will attend a virtual review meeting which will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

Speaking to FPJ on Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed concern over the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination, saying that the issue would be discussed at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3. Thackeray said that the availability of vaccines was not an issue but people were hesitant and they should now come forward.

“In Maharashtra, the state had set a record of administering 15 lakh vaccine doses daily but now the number ranges between 3.50 lakh and 5 lakh per day. In Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has administered 100 per cent first doses and 60 per cent second doses. I also appeal to the press and media to focus on this issue so that people can get themselves fully vaccinated,” said Thackeray during an informal chat with a group of senior editors at his official residence Varsha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually holding a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage.

"Chief Ministers of these States will also be present in the meeting," PMO added.

With the administration of 52,39,444 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore (1,06,85,71,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:28 AM IST