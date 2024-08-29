Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Announces MVA March On September 1 To Protest Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse, Criticise Mahayuti Government; VIDEO | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray announced that Maha Vikas Aghadi will protest and conduct a march on Sunday September 01 from Hutatma Chowk to Shivaji Statue at Gateway of India against the government to condemn the Incident of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse at Malvan and bad administration of Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav himself, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole along with their important party leaders will participate in the March on September 01. Uddhav also said that after the march a 'Jode Mara' andolan against the state government will be conducted state wide and it will be continued throughout the state.

VIDEO | Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray), Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar address a joint press conference at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/agZBxvw0aA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2024

The statue collapse incident of Shivaji Maharaj has ignited the fierce political dispute between MVA and State government in Maharashtra. MVA is condemning the incident by agitation in various places in the state. On Wednesday opposition parties accused Mahayuti government of corruption and compromising Maharashtra's pride.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held among Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole at Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree. After the meeting, a press conference was addressed. Uddhav said "There is unrest in Maharashtra. Crime against women is increasing, corruption has crossed its limit and now the statue of Shivaji Maharaj has collapsed. Government is saying the statue was collapsed due to high speed wind flow but former governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's cap never flew away due to sea wind, he was also staying at Raj Bhavan which is at seashore. How can the statue collapse due to sea wind?. Now this government will issue a new tender and will receive kickbacks. After the statue collapsed Konkan residents might have known there was corruption in the construction of the statue."

While commenting on the Malvan ruckus Uddhav said "Those who had blocked the roads at Malvan are 'Shiv Drohi' haters of (Shivaji Maharaj). MVA had conducted a march at Rajkot fort but that was restricted by the agents of Modi and Shah.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar address a joint press conference at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/hRd6QMzFXf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2024

Nana Patole said "How is it that the leaders of the BJP alliance have the audacity to continuously insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? A Member of Parliament tainted by corruption (Praful Patel) insulted Maharaj by placing a turban on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's head. Now, the Chief Minister of the state says they will erect an even bigger statue. When will this corrupt government ever gain any sense? Today, in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state, women and schoolgirls are not safe, and there is widespread public outrage against the government. The frightened government is trying to prevent a public uprising," said Nana Patole.

VIDEO | NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole address a joint press conference at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/cwOpgpMNRu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2024

Sharad Pawar said "State government is responsible for the statue collapsing incident. They can't deny it. If anyone wants to erect the statue in Maharashtra permission of the government is mandatory. The Prime Minister and state government representative were present for the event. therefore the state government is responsible for the Shivaji Statue collapse incident."

Pawar also said the historical incident in the press conference, Shivaji Maharaj had ordered to cut both the hands of the accused who assaulted a woman. Shivaji had shown a strict stand in crime against women and the state government has done corruption in construction of his statue. This statue collapsing incident is showing how corruption has increased in Maharashtra.