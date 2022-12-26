e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

At present, there is only one main fire station between Vikhroli and Mulund and there are four fire stations in the eastern suburbs, including one each in Vidyavihar and Sion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: Two new fire stations will be built in the eastern suburbs, one each in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.

Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), informed news agency Indian Express, the main fire station will come up at Kanjurmarg, while a mini fire station will be set up at Ghatkopar.

At present, there is only one main fire station between Vikhroli and Mulund and there are four fire stations in the eastern suburbs, including one each in Vidyavihar and Sion.

The decision came after the fire incident on December 17, reported from Ghatkopar (East) in which the Fire Brigade teams arrived from Vikhroli that took the fire tenders nearly 30 minutes to reach the spot.

One person was killed while 12 others were injured in the fire incident.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ghatkopar fire claims one life, injures 12
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra pollution control panel issues show-cause notice to Thane company for releasing toxins...

Maharashtra pollution control panel issues show-cause notice to Thane company for releasing toxins...

Mumbai updates: Chanda Kocchar, her husband Deepak & Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot produced before a...

Mumbai updates: Chanda Kocchar, her husband Deepak & Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot produced before a...

Nagpur: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat injures shoulder during morning walk at Seminary Hills

Nagpur: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat injures shoulder during morning walk at Seminary Hills

Mumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

Maharashtra: Opposition demands Abdul Sattar’s resignation for ordering regularisation of the...

Maharashtra: Opposition demands Abdul Sattar’s resignation for ordering regularisation of the...