Mumbai: Two new fire stations to come up in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Two new fire stations will be built in the eastern suburbs, one each in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.

Officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), informed news agency Indian Express, the main fire station will come up at Kanjurmarg, while a mini fire station will be set up at Ghatkopar.

At present, there is only one main fire station between Vikhroli and Mulund and there are four fire stations in the eastern suburbs, including one each in Vidyavihar and Sion.

The decision came after the fire incident on December 17, reported from Ghatkopar (East) in which the Fire Brigade teams arrived from Vikhroli that took the fire tenders nearly 30 minutes to reach the spot.

One person was killed while 12 others were injured in the fire incident.