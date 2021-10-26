Mumbai: Two minor boys drown to death after falling in pit dug up for water supply line repair

Two minor boys, 11-year-old and 9-year-old, died after drowning when they fell into a pit dug up for repair of water supply line in Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Monday evening, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"I want justice for my son. My 11-year-old boy, Shivam was playing when the incident happened," said the father of the deceased.

"I lost my only son due to negligence of the administration. Action should be taken against the culprit," added the father of another deceased.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:33 AM IST