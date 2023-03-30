Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held | File Photo

Mumbai: The RAK Marg police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as police officers with fake police identity cards and taking bribes from several people and cheating them.

The complainant in the case is a police officer Praveen Kiran Mahale, 38, posted at the Bhoiwada Traffic Division. Mahale said the man Abdul Hameed Shaikh, 53, impersonating a cop shouted at him and when he asked him to display his identity card, Shaikh refused to show the same.

Accused claims ID was his brother's

Upon checking his card, Mahale said it was found the identity card had a photograph of a different person not resembling him.

Shaikh claimed the ID is not of him and of his brother Sunny Ismail Bhavekar, 49, who is a police officer. Mahale first took Shaikh to the police station, and Bhavekar too was brought. Both turned out to be fraudsters, posing as fake police officers to grab money and take bribes from shop owners, bars and restaurants. The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

