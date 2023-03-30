 Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held

Both turned out to be fraudsters, posing as fake police officers to grab money and take bribes from shop owners, bars and restaurants.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held | File Photo

Mumbai: The RAK Marg police have arrested two men for allegedly posing as police officers with fake police identity cards and taking bribes from several people and cheating them.

The complainant in the case is a police officer Praveen Kiran Mahale, 38, posted at the Bhoiwada Traffic Division. Mahale said the man Abdul Hameed Shaikh, 53, impersonating a cop shouted at him and when he asked him to display his identity card, Shaikh refused to show the same.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Jalgaon man arrested for printing fake notes, cops seize counterfeit notes of ₹1.60...
article-image

Accused claims ID was his brother's

Upon checking his card, Mahale said it was found the identity card had a photograph of a different person not resembling him.

Shaikh claimed the ID is not of him and of his brother Sunny Ismail Bhavekar, 49, who is a police officer. Mahale first took Shaikh to the police station, and Bhavekar too was brought. Both turned out to be fraudsters, posing as fake police officers to grab money and take bribes from shop owners, bars and restaurants. The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: Fake cops held for sex racket threat to extort money from family
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: GMLR obstructions cleared for 2023 launch of two phases

Mumbai: GMLR obstructions cleared for 2023 launch of two phases

Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight

Thane: 55-year-old woman loses life to Covid; 4 dead in less than a fortnight

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: 4 held for looting tempo, one accused on the run

Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say...

Mumbai: BMC’s inspection at construction sites not only solution to reduce pollution, say...

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held

Mumbai: Two men posing as policemen take bribe, held