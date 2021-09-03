Mumbai: Two foreign university students nabbed with bullets at airport

The Sahar police have arrested two men from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for alleged possession of three live bullets, including two empty shells in their luggage.

The accused, Praveen Kanakraja and Sibu Sadasivam, both 22 years old, study at foreign universities. They were stopped before they could fly to Tamil Nadu after landing in Mumbai from the US.

The duo told police that they were unaware about the bullets kept in the baggage which they got from the US's Open Pay Firing Club.

The Sahar police arrested the duo after the Central Industrial Security Official (CSIF) at the airport found 9mm bullets in their luggage. They were produced before the local magistrate court on Friday and remanded to police custody till September 6.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:42 PM IST