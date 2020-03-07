Mumbai: Two fire incidents reported in Thane district

Thane: Two separate fire incidents were reported in Kalyan and Ambernath areas of Thane district.

A fire broke out at Kumbharli village jungle situated at Malanggarh hill on Thursday evening. Forest officials rushed to the spot when they got to know about the minor fire and doused it.

The second incident took place at Balkrishna Paper Mill in Wadvli village in Kalyan on Friday afternoon. The fire took place in the waste paper that was stored outside the company.

Damodar Wamgad, fire officer Kalyan said, "We received a call about the paper mill's fire nearly at 12.30pm and rushed to the spot along with four fire tenders. The blaze was brought under control by 6pm but the cause is yet to be ascertained."