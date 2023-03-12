Mumbai: Two cage traps set up in Marol after leopard sighting | File

The forest department installed two cage traps in Marol's Bhavani Nagar on Friday night, where an adult leopard was captured on CCTV cameras on March 7 morning.

Though some officials believe the animal has returned to its natural habitat in the nearby Aarey Colony, several residents are still concerned.

A CCTV camera captured a leopard roaming near the residential area at plot no. 1 in Bhawani Nagar in Marol, Andheri (East) on March 7.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a few residents of Marol, Andheri (E), have formed a 'vigilance group,' which has been patrolling the neighbourhood in groups of at least ten people every evening.

Following the death of a 16-month-old girl by a leopard inside Aarey Colony last October, residents told Hindustan Times that they are most concerned about the safety of children, who are strictly prohibited from loitering outside after dusk.

Days after the Marol sighting, another incident was reported in Malad near the New Dindoshi Royal Hills Co-operative Society, which houses 77 bungalows built by MHADA in 2005.

Approximately 500 residents stay in the housing society.

Earlier sightings

November 2022

Earlier in November 2022, a leopard entered a Kalyan residential complex and attacked a few people before being captured by the Forest Department.

August 2020

In August 2020, a leopard was spotted along the boundary of a residential area, near JB Nagar in the Andheri-MIDC area (east), and was successfully captured by the Forest Department.

April 2019

In April 2019, officials from the Forest Department rescued a leopard from the Woodland Crest building in Vijay Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai. The leopard was spotted in the area beneath the stairwell.