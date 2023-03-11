e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Leopard spotted in Malad residential society days after sighting in Andheri's Marol

Mumbai: Leopard spotted in Malad residential society days after sighting in Andheri's Marol

After the sighting, MLA Sunil Prabhu penned a letter to Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asking him to direct the forest department to take appropriate action.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Leopard spotted in Malad residential society days after sighting in Andheri's Marol | Representative image

Days after a leopard was sighted in a residential complex in Marol area of the city, footage of a big cat roaming on the terrace of a bungalow in Malad East; the incident has scared residents of the surrounding Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

According to a Midday report, local MLA, Sunil Prabhu penned a letter to Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asking him to direct the forest department to take appropriate action.

Marol leopard sighting

This sighting came days after a leopard was recently spotted near Plot no 1 in Bhawani Nagar in Marol, Andheri (East) on March 7. The leopard was seen lurking at a street having parked cars around.

Read Also
Mumbai: Leopard spotted near residential society in Bhawani Nagar at Andheri East; watch video
article-image

Reportedly, those living in the vicinity could not detect its trail and there were no reports of anyone being attacked either. However, sourced had earlier told FPJ that a stray dog was fatally attacked.

The Forest Department also visited the site and inspected the regions where the leopard was spotted.

November 2022

Earlier in November 2022, a leopard entered a Kalyan residential complex and attacked a few people before he was finally captured by the Forest Department.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be in ED custody...

Dapoli resort case: Shiv Sena [UBT] leader Anil Parab's 'aide' Sadanand Kadam to be in ED custody...

Artist Nandita Desai to showcase abandoned homes in her artwork at Jehangir Art Gallery

Artist Nandita Desai to showcase abandoned homes in her artwork at Jehangir Art Gallery

Mumbai: Orlem, Chandivali residents suffer from respiratory ailments following poor air quality

Mumbai: Orlem, Chandivali residents suffer from respiratory ailments following poor air quality

Mumbai: Leopard spotted in Malad residential society days after sighting in Andheri's Marol

Mumbai: Leopard spotted in Malad residential society days after sighting in Andheri's Marol

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclathon tomorrow to create awareness of environment conservation Majhi...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold Cyclathon tomorrow to create awareness of environment conservation Majhi...