Mumbai: Leopard spotted in Malad residential society days after sighting in Andheri's Marol | Representative image

Days after a leopard was sighted in a residential complex in Marol area of the city, footage of a big cat roaming on the terrace of a bungalow in Malad East; the incident has scared residents of the surrounding Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

According to a Midday report, local MLA, Sunil Prabhu penned a letter to Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar asking him to direct the forest department to take appropriate action.

Marol leopard sighting

This sighting came days after a leopard was recently spotted near Plot no 1 in Bhawani Nagar in Marol, Andheri (East) on March 7. The leopard was seen lurking at a street having parked cars around.

Reportedly, those living in the vicinity could not detect its trail and there were no reports of anyone being attacked either. However, sourced had earlier told FPJ that a stray dog was fatally attacked.

The Forest Department also visited the site and inspected the regions where the leopard was spotted.

November 2022

Earlier in November 2022, a leopard entered a Kalyan residential complex and attacked a few people before he was finally captured by the Forest Department.