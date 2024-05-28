Mumbai: Two Arrested For Molesting Women On Train; Sent To Judicial Custody

Representative Image

The CSTM Railway police and Kurla Railway police arrested two people for allegedly molesting two women on May 26. Both, Nikhil Jagtap, 31, and Jitesh Dange, 44, were sent into judicial custody.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old woman and her two female friends were travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Nagercoil Express in the ladies’ compartment. At Lonavala station, Nikhil Jagtap, who was drunk, boarded their compartment and asked to touch one of the women. The woman called the 139 helpline. Upon reaching CSMT at 7.45pm, Jagtap touched the complainant’s cheek while they were alighting. The women filed a complaint, and Jagtap was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jagtap resides in Pune and works for a catering company.

In the second incident, a 33-year-old woman was molested at Vidyavihar Railway station. Jitesh Dange inappropriately touched her when she was walking on the foot overbridge. The woman immediately confronted him and reported the incident to the Railway police. She filed a case at Kurla police station under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (A) (1) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code. Dange, a wireman residing in Kalyan, was arrested. The complainant works for a private company.