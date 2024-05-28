 Mumbai: Two Arrested For Molesting Women On Train; Sent To Judicial Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Two Arrested For Molesting Women On Train; Sent To Judicial Custody

Mumbai: Two Arrested For Molesting Women On Train; Sent To Judicial Custody

She filed a case at Kurla police station under sections 354 and 354(A)(1) of the Indian Penal Code. Dange, a wireman from Kalyan, was arrested. The complainant works for a private company.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The CSTM Railway police and Kurla Railway police arrested two people for allegedly molesting two women on May 26. Both, Nikhil Jagtap, 31, and Jitesh Dange, 44, were sent into judicial custody.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old woman and her two female friends were travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Nagercoil Express in the ladies’ compartment. At Lonavala station, Nikhil Jagtap, who was drunk, boarded their compartment and asked to touch one of the women. The woman called the 139 helpline. Upon reaching CSMT at 7.45pm, Jagtap touched the complainant’s cheek while they were alighting. The women filed a complaint, and Jagtap was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jagtap resides in Pune and works for a catering company.

Read Also
Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Businessman Acquitted In Molestation Case As Complainant Dies
article-image

In the second incident, a 33-year-old woman was molested at Vidyavihar Railway station. Jitesh Dange inappropriately touched her when she was walking on the foot overbridge. The woman immediately confronted him and reported the incident to the Railway police. She filed a case at Kurla police station under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 (A) (1) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code. Dange, a wireman residing in Kalyan, was arrested. The complainant works for a private company.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹263 Cr IT Refund Scam: Purshottam Chavan Sent To 7-Days Judicial Custody; 'Not Cooperating In...

₹263 Cr IT Refund Scam: Purshottam Chavan Sent To 7-Days Judicial Custody; 'Not Cooperating In...

Mumbai: Two Arrested For Molesting Women On Train; Sent To Judicial Custody

Mumbai: Two Arrested For Molesting Women On Train; Sent To Judicial Custody

Mumbai News: Police Receives Hoax Call To Blow Up Taj Hotel, Airport

Mumbai News: Police Receives Hoax Call To Blow Up Taj Hotel, Airport

Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March...

Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge's Northern Arm Set To Open By June End, Full Completion Scheduled To March...

Mumbai Crime: How Hair Strands, Blood Drops Led Cops To Killers Of Salon Employee

Mumbai Crime: How Hair Strands, Blood Drops Led Cops To Killers Of Salon Employee