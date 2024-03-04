Mumbai: Truck Mows Down Nalasopara Woman On Way To Shrine

Representational Image

A 32-year-old woman was mowed down by a speeding truck on the Western Express Highway, while riding pillion with her husband towards Mahim dargah on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Naz Agwan, a resident of Nalasopara East.

Details of mishap

According to the Vanrai police, the fatal mishap occurred at around 2.30pm when Naz riding on a scooter with her husband Altaf was passing from near the Mrinal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon West. A speeding truck, bearing the registration number GJ 01 JT 8226, rammed into the two-wheeler from behind. Naz suffered a severe head injury and began bleeding, while her husband sustained injuries to his chest, and right hand and leg. Locals arranged for an ambulance that transported both the victims to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East. However, Naz was declared dead by the doctor.

The truck driver fled the scene, but Altaf managed to note the vehicle's number. A case has been filed against him under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life), 134 (A) (criminal action for any death), and 134 (B) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Inspector Rampiyare Rajbhar said, “We have received the truck's number and are actively searching for it. The CCTV footage is also under examination.”