Mumbai News: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Claims Of Receiving Death Threats Via Phone Call, Non-Cognizable Report Filed | Representative Image

BJP MLC Prasad Lad allegedly received death threats via phone call, on Sunday Lad’s team approached the Sion police and registered a complaint against unknown individuals.

According to the police, a non-cognizable report (NCR) was filed on Sunday evening by Lad’s team and as per the statement mentioned on the NCR, Lad received the phone call on his mobile number on Saturday night, around 9:50 pm when he was sitting at BJP’s office, located in Sion Circle area. The caller from the number 89995065581 started to abuse Lad, using foul language and when Lad told him to ‘calm down’, the caller threatened to kill him off.

Non-cognizable report registered

According to Lad’s team, Lad has been receiving ‘repeated’ threats for the past 2-3 days. Lad, in his statement, said that after he called out Sharad Pawar, Rajesh Tope and Rohit Pawar’s names during the house session (all from NCP), he has been receiving these threatening calls from unknown numbers. Lad had earlier approached Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla about the threat calls, he said.

At Sion police, they have begun probing the matter, and as per senior police officials, sooner or later, the NCR will be converted into an FIR, post the inquiries. Earlier, in August 2023, Lad had sent a letter to all the higher-ups including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar about receiving death threats, and the inaction by the Khar police despite his complaint about the same. In the letter, Lad had mentioned the name of a man Anil Gaikwad who allegedly sent him death threats, and was also stalking Lad by doing a recce of his house.