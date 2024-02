Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

The Santacruz Police Station arrested the man who allegedly issued death threats to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The arrest stems from Sawant's alleged involvement in sharing a controversial video on his social media page. He had threatening to kill Fadnavis.

Sawant was presented before the court was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, the Mumbai Police said.