Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis Receives Death Threat On Social Media; Case Filed In Santa Cruz Police Station

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have registered a case against the interviewer and the user of Facebook and Twitter accounts for allegedly making defamatory statements about the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a YouTube channel and threatening to kill him. The complaint alleges making provocative statements with the intention of inciting riots between the two communities and making statements that will disturb public peace.

On the complaint of Shiv Sena office bearer Akshay Panvalkar, a case has been registered by the Santacruz police under sections 153 (a), 500, 505 (3), 506 (2) and 34 of the IPC.

Video Threatening To Kill Fadnavis Was Shared On Facebook

According to the complaint, on Tuesday evening, while the complainant was browsing Facebook, the interviewer in a tape was making statements about killing Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis. Also this time he also made a statement that there will be a dispute between the two castes. Fadnavis was also defamed. This video went viral on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It was uploaded on Facebook by the user 'Yogesh Sawant 7796'. Also, this video has been uploaded on Twitter by a user.

Also, this video has been uploaded on Twitter by a user. Due to this, a complaint has been filed against Fadnavis for threatening to kill him and making a statement that will create hatred between two communities. After the complaint, Santacruz Police along with the Crime Branch have started investigation in this matter.