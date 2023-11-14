Mumbai: Triveni Developers Face Allegations of Cheating; Father-Son Duo Accused of Defrauding Homebuyers | Representational Image

A case has been filed against Triveni Developers, Jethawa father and son, for alleged cheating. Ashok Jethwa and Mihir Jethwa are accused of defrauding an 84-year-old man of Rs. 80 lakhs and three other individuals of varying amounts – Rs 35 lakhs, 1.74 crores, and Rs 50 lakhs.

According to the FIR, Rameshchand Joshi (82) from Borivali East, an accountant in the M J market, wanted to purchase a new flat in 2015 due to his own dilapidated house. He chose a 1 BHK flat on the 8th floor of Neel Akash co-op-housing, constructed by Triveni builders. The deal was finalized at Rs 80 lakhs jointly with his daughters Jigna and Nisha.

Details of the fraud

On 17th March 2015, Joshi and his daughters paid Rs 2.05 lakhs for registration, including stamp duty. After two days, a cash payment of Rs. 45 lakhs was made, and the remaining Rs. 35 lakhs were paid through a cheque to Jethawa developer.

Despite promises of possession in August 2016, the developer kept delaying, citing government permissions. In 2017, the developer began paying Rs. 17,000 in rent to Joshi, increasing to Rs. 35,000 in 2023.

An MoU was signed on 20th April 2021, setting 31st December 2021 as the possession date. Failure to meet this deadline would result in a refund of Rs. 80 lakhs. The developer failed, prompting a new MoU on 6th March 2023, with a deadline of 30th June 2023, again unmet.

Joshi claims Ashok Jethwa and his son Mihir defrauded others, totaling Rs. 3,16,89,100, under the pretext of selling flats.

Joshi files case

Joshi filed a case under IPC sections 34 (act done for common intention), 406 (breach of trust), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly), along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors.

Jigna Joshi alleges widespread cheating by Jethwa Developers, with multiple complaints at Borivali, Kasturba, and Dahisar police stations. She states that the developer sold the same flats to different buyers, including those without BMC permissions, resulting in RERA blacklisting. Her complaint led to an FIR being filed by Kasturba Police Station. The Kasturba police station filed an FIR after Jigna Joshi met Additional Police Commissioner Rajiv Jain.

Senior Police Inspector Anil Awhad confirms the FIR against Jethwa Developers but declines to provide details about notices or statements when questioned.

Attempts to contact Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil remain unanswered.