Mumbai: Tribal MLAs, Maha Dy Speaker Narhari Zirwal Jump Onto Safety Net Inside Mantralaya Building Over Reservation Row; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: Several tribal MLAs including Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal jumped off the third floor of the Mantralaya building and landed on the safety nets on Friday afternoon. According to reports by ABP Majha, they were protesting against the Dhangar community getting reservations under the ST category.

Several visuals of the tribal leaders being rescued from the safety nets after the jump have surfaced on the internet. The NCP MLA and other leaders can be seen fallen on the safety nets of the building while the authorities can be seen making attempts to reach them and bring them to safety.

#WATCH | NCP leader Ajit Pawar faction MLA and deputy speaker Narhari Jhirwal jumped from the third floor of Maharashtra's Mantralaya and got stuck on the safety net. Police present at the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/nYoN0E8F16 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

Adivasi MLAs protesting on protective net in Manatralaya.

They are protesting against Dhangar community getting reservation in ST category. pic.twitter.com/KzpkAMLLdc — Mayuresh Ganapatye (@mayuganapatye) October 4, 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A man attempted suicide at Mumbai's Mantralaya but fell onto the safety net installed there. Police quickly arrived at the scene. The incident occurred coinciding with the ongoing Maharashtra Cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/NH0LexLOZM — IANS (@ians_india) October 4, 2024

Recently, as the Maharashtra government prepared to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Dhangar community ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Zirwal, a senior tribal MLA representing the Dindori Assembly segment, expressed his dissatisfaction with the state’s approach to the issue.

He had announced his plan to stage an indefinite sit-in protest outside Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters, starting September 30. His protest aimed at highlighting the government's lack of response to concerns raised by tribal MLAs.

Zirwal's Demands To CM Shinde

According to an Indian Express report, Zirwal’s letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde outlines two key demands: the reinstatement of the appointment process for Scheduled Tribe candidates under the PESA (Provisions of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act and a call to refrain from making unconstitutional decisions about the inclusion of Dhangars in the ST list.

Zirwal also called for the release of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report on Dhangar reservation, which has been a focal point in the debate surrounding the community’s ST status.

What Is The Issue About?

The Dhangar community, which currently holds Other Backward Classes (OBC) status, argues that the Dhangad tribe listed under the ST category is identical to the Dhangars, and that a "spelling error" has unjustly excluded them from ST benefits. Despite these claims, both the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court have rejected petitions from the community. Dhangars, largely concentrated in western Maharashtra, wield influence over 25-30 Assembly seats, making the issue a politically significant one.

Two weeks ago, Chief Minister Shinde met with Dhangar leaders and assured them that their concerns would be addressed without harming the interests of other communities. Minister Shambhuraj Desai hinted at a government resolution to grant ST status to the Dhangars, further fueling unrest among tribal groups. In response, tribal leaders held a meeting in Mumbai, escalating their opposition to the potential move.