 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Criticises CM Eknath Shinde's Proposal To Include Dhangar Community In ST Quota
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Criticises CM Eknath Shinde's Proposal To Include Dhangar Community In ST Quota

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar is unhappy over the assurance given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the Dhangar community leaders on inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. According to the community leaders, the inclusion will benefit more students and job aspirants.

FPJ News Service Updated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde And DCM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: The NCP led by Ajit Pawar is unhappy over the assurance given by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the Dhangar community leaders on inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. According to the community leaders, the inclusion will benefit more students and job aspirants.

However, veteran tribal leader from NCP and the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker, Narhari Zirwal, on Monday questioned the need to include the community, classified as Nomadic Tribes, in the ST category.

The Dhangar community (shepherds) has a sizable presence in western Maharashtra and Marathwada region with a strong vote bank. The community votes matter most in Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur and Parbhani besides Ahmednagar, which has been renamed as Devi Ahilyanagar and other districts. The community claims it has been deprived of the quota because the Centre's database lists 'Dhangad' as part of the STs, but makes no mention of 'Dhangar.'

“The CM should have called us for the meeting,” said Zirwal, adding, “We are not opposing the Dhangar community getting benefits of reservations. But why include them in the ST category.” He said the government can give them separate benefits.

On Sunday, the CM chaired a meeting with the community leaders in the backdrop of an ongoing agitation. At the meeting, the state excise minister Shambhuraj Desai announced that a panel comprising three IAS officers to establish that 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' are different names of the same community. The panel will study the existing data and prepare a draft note, which will be sent to the state advocate general to ensure no legal hurdles over the proposed decision to declare Dhangar and Dhangad as the same communities, said the minister.

At present, the Dhangar community avails reservation benefits under the Nomadic Tribe (NT) quota, which is 3.5%. If included in the ST list, the community could access benefits under the 7% quota.

