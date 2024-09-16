IN PICS: CM Eknath Shinde Along With Family Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2024
The CM was accompained with his wife, son MP Shrikant Shinde, daughter-in-law and his grandson Rudransh
The Shinde family also performed aarti at Lalbaugcha Raja
The highlight of the CM's visit was his grandson Rudransh enjoying all rituals
After taking the darshan, the CM said that he asked the Bappa to keep the people of Maharashtra happy and contented
Shinde added that he prayed to Bappa to resolve farmers issues in the state and following adequate rains this year may the farmers be able to produce good crops
This was the CM's second visit to Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganpati festival. Last week, he had joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Ganpati darshan
Along with Lalbaugcha Raja, all 10-days Ganpati will be immersed on Tuesday, September 17