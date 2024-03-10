 Mumbai: Treatment Of Needy In Limbo Due To Pending BMC Polls
Mumbai: Treatment Of Needy In Limbo Due To Pending BMC Polls

Suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has also written to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting to revive the fund for needy patients.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Mumbai: The uncertainty over the BMC polls has also cast a shadow on the treatment of 650 people suffering from chronic diseases like cancer. Patients coming from underprivileged backgrounds used to get Rs25,000 medical expenses from the mayor's fund. However, they have been languishing for two years since the tenure of elected corporators has expired and no mayor exists as of now. Suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has also written to BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting to revive the fund for needy patients.

The financial dole was aimed to provide prompt relief to poor people in need of hospitalisation as well as those affected by natural disasters since 1956. This fund was raised by contributions from elected representatives, donations or by ticket fees collected from entertainment shows. The amount was kept in a fixed deposit account and only the interest was used to give assistance to those in need.

Former Mayor Dr Shubha Raul said, “The fund was allotted through the mayor's signature. In the absence of the mayor, the BMC commissioner should take a decision and sanction the fund.” Ex-mayor Shraddha Jadhav said, “The Commissioner has sanctioned projects worth crores in the last two years. So why can't he sanction financial assistance to needy patients.”

