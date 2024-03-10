Mumbai: BMC Writes To VJTI To Help Solve Gokhale Bridge Fiasco |

Mumbai: The BMC has urged the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to suggest a time-saving construction methodology and technology to expedite the merger between Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge with CD Barfiwala flyover. However, the civic body has requested a solution without demolishing the existing Barfiwala flyover structure.

The north side of the newly constructed Gokhale Bridge was opened for traffic on February 26. The height difference of two metres between Gokhale and Barfiwala flyover was decided to merge during the construction of Phase 2 of Gokhale Bridge. This will ease the traffic between Andheri Subway to Milan Subway and Western Express Highway. However, the BMC faced severe criticism for a misalignment blunder.

BMC Not Ready To Take Blame For Blunder

Despite committing a huge blunder, the BMC is unwilling to pin the blame on its engineers responsible for the major mismatch in height between the newly-built Gopal Krishna Gokhale Rail Over Bridge (ROB) in Andheri and the CD Barfiwala flyover. It is in no mood to order an inquiry either, despite facing massive flak from citizens. Shockingly, the civic body knew all along that the the two flyovers were misaligned but did not take any measures to connect them.

Local BJP MLA Ameet Satam was the first to raise concerns about the safety of Gokhale bridge. He ensured that the ROB was demolished and reconstructed. Its closure over a year ago led to a major traffic chaos in Andheri.