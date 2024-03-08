 Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: Aaditya Thackeray Demands Inquiry & Suspension Of BMC Chief Chahal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: Aaditya Thackeray Demands Inquiry & Suspension Of BMC Chief Chahal

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: Aaditya Thackeray Demands Inquiry & Suspension Of BMC Chief Chahal

Chahal and railway officials concerned should face a fair inquiry for not just botching up this project, but also wasting crores of taxpayers' money: Aaditya Thackeray

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

Renewing his attack on the Gokhale bridge-Barfiwala flyover misalignment issue, Aaditya Thackeray on Friday demanded an inquiry and the suspensions of BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and top railway officials concerned. Writing to Governor Ramesh Kumar Bais, the Worli MLA asserted that the "faulty construction of the Gokhale bridge by the BMC and the railways has brought national shame." The news of this failure of the agencies has travelled globally. Yet, both the agencies continue to pass the buck, he added.

Aaditya's letter to Bais

"I hereby humbly request you to issue suspension orders for the municipal commissioner (MC) Chahalji and the equivalent officer for the railways in the said project, so that they face a fair inquiry for not just botching up this project, but also wasting crores of taxpayers' money, shamelessly,” read his letter. Underlining that Chahal's transfer is overdue, Thackeray further said, “Even after the Election Commission of India's (ECI) orders, the unconstitutional CM takes the ECI for granted and doesn't changes the MC."

Read Also
Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: BMC Has Only Itself To Blame; Citizens Demand...
article-image

"Prime example of a politician-officer-contractor nexus"

Dubbing the Gokhale bridge-flyover misalignment as a "prime example of a politician-officer-contractor nexus", he said that the discrepancy occurred despite the local MLA's multiple visits along with officers to the bridge when it was under-construction. “Did they not see the fault in these visits or was it on purpose that the fault was created. So, that the other bridge can be broken and reconstructed,” he asked.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: Aaditya Thackeray Demands Inquiry & Suspension Of...

Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: Aaditya Thackeray Demands Inquiry & Suspension Of...

Mira-Bhayandar: Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole In 2017 Held After 7 Years

Mira-Bhayandar: Murder Convict Who Jumped Parole In 2017 Held After 7 Years

Nagpur: ED Arrests Businessman In Money Laundering Case, Remanded In 7-Day Custody

Nagpur: ED Arrests Businessman In Money Laundering Case, Remanded In 7-Day Custody

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Gears Up To Revive Old Wells With ₹50 Crore Govt Aid

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Gears Up To Revive Old Wells With ₹50 Crore Govt Aid

Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier Rallies For Cervical Cancer Prevention

Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier Rallies For Cervical Cancer Prevention