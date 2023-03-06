Mumbai: Trans persons not allowed to appear for physical tests during police recruitment drive | Representative Image

Mumbai: Transgender applicants could not appear for physical tests to get inducted into the police force due to absence of a test criterion. After much ordeal, the trans persons were allowed to apply for posts of constables and drivers in police force.

The trans community has taken objection to process to continue with proposed written exam--which will be held on March 19--for male and female applicants, stated a Hindustan Times report.

The state proposed to hold a written exam for those candidates who cleared their physical tests.

72 trans persons applied for police recruitment

As many as 72 trans persons had applied after the Bombay High Court had asked the Maharashtra government to create separate category for them in December, last year.

Reportedly, the applicants, were however, told that state government has not set any criterion for the physical tests of trans candidates.

Trans candidate laments filing under category

The report quoted Chand Tadvi (28), a trans applicant from Jalgaon, was quoted saying that they had met the Home department officials on February 14 for criterion of their physical test but got no response.

Tadvi said that she was told not to give test after her application was verified. She lamented cancelling her application submitted from female category after HC's decision. She said had she not changed, she'd be allowed to appear for the test.

Chand was quoted saying that they will not allow tests to be held for the female and male candidates if criterion for trans candidates is not finalised by then and said that this may lead to contempt of court as the HC had asked state to finalise criterion for trans persons before February 28.

Officials say criterion will be finalised soon

Meanwhile, Director General (training and special squads), Sanjay Kumar was quoted in HT report saying that the finalising of criterion for trans candidates is in its last leg and state government is expected to finalise it by March 19. He said the exam will be postponed in case it is not finalised by then.