Police website updated with ‘transgender’ option

File Photo

Mumbai: Following the Bombay High Court order on Dec 9 to include the ‘transgender’ option in the online application form for recruitment as police constables, the police website has been updated.

With this, transgender persons can officially apply for police recruitment for the year 2021 in Maharashtra. The recruitment process for 2021 could not be undertaken earlier due to Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in delayed recruitments in 2022.

The link for police recruitment 2021 is policerecruitment2022.mahait.org. The posts in question are for police constables and police constable drivers. The last date for submission of applications is Dec 15.

As per police sources, a total of 18,331 police constables are to be recruited in the state, in which a total of 8,000 personnel will be recruited for Mumbai. Over five lakh candidates have applied from Mumbai only.

State DGP Sanjay Kumar (Training) issued a press note on Dec 12, stating that transgenders can now apply for the posts and informed about the option being made available on the website.

The registration process had started on Nov 9 but only men and women could apply. However, one transgender applicant approached the Bombay High Court, seeking that the option be available for transgender persons as well.

