Trans persons’ employment: 6-member committee set up by Bombay HC for recommendations

Bombay HC | Representative Image

Mumbai: Following the directive of the Bombay High Court (HC) earlier this month, directing the Maharashtra government to ensure it frames rules in compliance with the Central Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules of 2020 before Feb 28, 2023 to enable transgender persons to secure employment in government posts, the State Government has formed a six-member committee to give recommendations related to the service entry rules.

The said committee would study the HC order with a view to implement the orders and amendments in service entry rules and related matters for the police constable and police driver posts for transgender persons and submit the assessment report to the government.

Physical qualifications and tests to be fixed by committee

It would also fix the physical qualifications and physical test standards for transgender persons for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police, as notified by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission,and also to fix the criteria for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP).

The committee is expected to give its recommendations by Jan 31, 2023. As per State Government officials, the subject of formation of a committee to give recommendations to the government to implement the HC’s order on Dec 9 was under consideration.

A committee has been formed consisting six officials

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday, a committee has been formed comprising six members headed by the Director General of Police/ Additional Director General of Police (Training). Other members would be the Principal Secretary (Home), Directorate of Health Services, Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Joint Secretary of Law and Judiciary Department and Senior Administrative Officer of ADG Training.

