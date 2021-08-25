Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink: 52 per cent progress attained

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) construction is in full swing. According to the information provided by Minister Eknath Shinde's Public Relation Office (PRO), with 8,189 staff and labourers on the site, about 52 per cent of physical progress and 58 per cent of financial expenditure has been attained so far.

Furthermore, it informed that 211 and 205 pillars have been constructed on the left and right hand side, respectively. Similarly, for the ramp, 133 and 128 pillars have been constructed on the left and right hand side, respectively. Also, 6.34 km of sealink length has been completed.

Approximately eight months of work days were lost amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the project largely. The ambitious project will help solve the traffic congestion in the island city by improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In fact, the sea corridor will have noise barriers on a 6 km stretch in a bid to prevent the view of the sensitive BARC nuclear complex and protect the movement of migratory birds at the Sewri mudflats.

The entire project cost is pegged at Rs 17,843 crore. MMRDA is reportedly planning to finish the project in 2023 despite the pandemic, it informed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 12:02 AM IST