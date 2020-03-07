Mumbai Train Update: 4 special trains to run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel and Ratnagiri this Holi 2020

Holi is just around the corner and this festival of colours is celebrated with all excitement and fervour. While we know that travelling from Mumbai to other parts of Maharashtra can be tiresome for many as scores of people from Mumbai go back home. So booking tickets during the festive season is not quite easy.

Well, do not worry. This Holi, Central Railways will run four more special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel and Ratnagiri in order to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Holi festival.

Here are the details shared by the Central Railways;

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ratnagiri Special

81061 Suvidha special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 am on March 9 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 8.00 am on the same day. 81062 Suvidha special will leave Ratnagiri at 2.45 pm on March 10 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10.15 pm on the same day. The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road, said Central Railways in a press note.

Panvel-Ratnagiri Special

01063 special will leave Panvel at 6.55 pm on March 9 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 00.20 pm next day. 01064 special will leave Ratnagiri at 11.15 am on March 9 and arrive Panvel at 5.55 pm on the same day.

The train will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition of both specials: Four sleeper class and 16 general second class

Reservation: Bookings for 81061/81062 suvidha specials and 01063/01064 special train on special charges will commence from March 8 at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in General second class coaches in these special trains will run unreserved and tickets can be booked through the UTS app as applicable for superfast mail/express trains.