Holi 2020: Central Railway to run 26 Holi special trains between Mumbai to Patna and Pune to Danapur

Ahead of Holi, also known as festival of colours, the Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday announced to run 26 special trains to curb the rush of passengers during the festival. The CR will run 26 weekly special trains between Mumbai to Patna, Varanas, Mau and Pune from to Danapur and Ballarshah.

The ticket booking for these special trains will begin from February 29 at all PRS locations and o­n website www.irctc.co.in. General second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS as applicable to superfast mail/express trains.

Following are the details of the 26 weekly special trains:

1) LTT-Patna-LTT specials (weekly) 4Trips

Train No. 02041 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.10 hrs on Thursday 5.3.2020 and 12.3.2020 and will arrive Patna at 11.20 hrs on next day i.e. Friday.

Train No. 01104 Weekly Special will leave Patna at 21.00 hrs on Friday 6.3.2020 and 13.3.2020 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.10 hrs third day i.e. Sunday.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan , Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

2) LTT- Varanasi- LTT specials (weekly) 4Trips

Train No. 01117 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.05 hrs on Sunday 8.3.2020 and 15.3.2020 and will arrive Varanasi at 6.15 hrs on Third day i.e. Tuesday.

02048 Weekly Special will leave Varanasi at 8.00 hrs on Tuesday 10.3.2020 and 17.3.2020 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 14.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

3) LTT- MAU- LTT specials (weekly) 4Trips

Train No. 02043 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5.10 hrs on Saturday 7.3.2020 and 14.3.2020 and will arrive Mau at 9.50 hrs on next day i.e. Sunday.

01120 Weekly Special will leave Mau at 19.25 hrs on Sunday 08.3.2020 and 15.3.2020 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.00 hrs Third day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidisha, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Allahabad Chheoki, Varanasi and Aunrihar Jn.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

4) Pune-Danapur-Pune specials (weekly) 4Trips

Train No. 01123 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 17.40 hrs on Sunday 8.3.2020 and 15.3.2020 and will arrive Danapur at 01.30 hrs on third day i.e. Tuesday.

Train No. 01124 Weekly Special will leave Danapur at 6.30 hrs on 11.3.2020 and 17.3.2020 and will arrive Pune at 17.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipapriya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Allahabad Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 14 Sleeper class and 5 General Second Class.

5) Pune-Ballarshah-Pune specials (weekly) 10Trips

Train No. 02049 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on every Tuesday from 3.3.2020 to 31.3.2020 (5 Trips) and will arrive Ballarshah at 14.25 hrs next day.

Train No. 01480 Weekly Special will leave Ballarshah at 18.15 hrs on every Wednesday from 04.03.2020 to 01.04.2020 (5 Trips) and will arrive Pune at 17.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharagaon, Paldhi, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Hinganghat and Chandrapur.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper class and 6 General Second Class.