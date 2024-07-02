Mumbai Tragic Accident: 19-Year-Old Youth Dies After Falling From Sixth Floor Due To Sleepwalking In Byculla | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth died after falling from the sixth floor of his residence on Sunday while sleepwalking, police said on Monday.

According to Byculla police who have registered a case of accidental death, the youth is identified as Mustafa Ibrahim Chunawala, a resident of Aquagem Towers located on Nesbit Road at Tara Bagh area in Mazgaon near Byculla, a 30 to 32-storey building.

The incident occurred between 5 and 5:15 am when the family members were fast asleep while Mustafa was in his room. At around 5:15 am, the family members were informed by the apartment staff about Mustafa being found at the 3rd-floor podium, in a pool of blood.

They took him to the nearby Saifee Hospital where a doctor named Mahendra examined Mustafa but he had sadly passed away by then. The doctor informed the Byculla police who registered the ADR at 5:38 am.

In the preliminary probe, police found that Mustafa had recently been diagnosed with somnambulism, a condition of sleepwalking, and the family members were about to begin treatment for the same. Furthermore, Mustafa, an academically bright student, had cleared his NEET examinations with pretty good marks and was looking forward to securing admission to a medical college.

After the news broke out about the death, several speculations about suicide and the death connected to NEET exams came up. Clarifying it, a police official said, “It’s an accidental death and has no connection with NEET exams as confirmed by the family. The deceased had issues of somnambulism and died accidentally due to the same reason. We are investigating the matter further.” Mustafa's NEET score was 517 which falls under the "good" category for securing admissions at medical colleges.