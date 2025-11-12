Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At Kurla’s Sunlight Hotel Kitchen; Blaze Contained In 90 Minutes, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Fire Breaks Out At Kurla’s Sunlight Hotel Kitchen; Blaze Contained In 90 Minutes, No Injuries Reported | FPJ

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the kitchen of Sunlight Hotel, located on LBS Marg in Kurla West, on Wednesday afternoon. While no injuries were reported, the blaze gutted utensils, furniture, and other materials inside the hotel.

Fire Contained Within 90 Minutes

According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire erupted around 3:30 p.m. in the kitchen of the ground-plus-two-storey hotel situated near City Hospital. The flames were confined mainly to electric wiring, installations, hotel utensils, furniture, raw materials, the chimney, and edible oil stored in the kitchen area.

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), L Ward Office, and local police rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and extinguished the blaze by 5:22 p.m., within roughly one and a half hours of it being reported.

No Casualties; Short Circuit Suspected

While officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred, they stated that a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause will be determined following a detailed investigation.

