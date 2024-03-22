Mumbai Tragedy: Family Plunges Into Water Tank In Malad West During Maintenance, 1 Dead & 2 Critical

In Malad West's Ambujwadi area, a family tragedy occurred as three members fell into a water tank during maintenance work, resulting in the death of Suraj Kevat, 18. The incident occurred on March 21, at approximately 5:24 pm, as reported by the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade.

According to Chimaji Adhaw, Senior Police Inspector of Malvani Police Station, the family, responsible for maintaining a public toilet in the vicinity, was attempting to clean the water tank adjacent to it. Their task involved the removal of accumulated sludge at the tank's bottom. However, the floor's slippery conditions proved fatal as one of the sons, identified as Suraj Kevat, aged 18, slipped and tragically lost his life. The underground water tank, where the incident occurred, is approximately 15 feet deep.

In a valiant effort to rescue Suraj, his father, Ramlagan Kevat, aged 45, and his brother, Bikas Kevat, aged 20, also descended into the water tank. Unfortunately, they too suffered injuries in the process. The family resides at Malvani Gate No. 8, Opposite Shifa Hardware Shop, Abdul Hameed Road, Ambujwadi, Malad West.

The victims were rescued by locals before the arrival of the fire brigade and promptly transported to Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital at Kandivali West in a private vehicle. Suraj Kevat was declared dead upon arrival. His father, Ramlagan, and brother, Bikas, are currently admitted at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, both in critical condition.

Authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.