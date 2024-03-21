Mumbai: Park Supervisor Arrested After Drowning Of 2 Children In Wadala Park's Water Tank

Mumbai: Park Supervisor Arrested After Drowning Of 2 Children In Wadala Water Tank | Salman Ansari

The Matunga police on Thursday arrested the park supervisor days after the bodies of two minor children were found drowned in the water tank of Maharshi Karve Park of the municipal corporation in Wadala.

In the police investigation, it was revealed that the municipal corporation had awarded the park maintenance contract to Hiravati Enterprises, a private company. This company was responsible for security and other upkeep tasks. However, it was discovered that the company had appointed Patiram Vikram Yadav as the park supervisor.

Senior police inspector Deepak Chavan stated that Yadav has been charged under Section 304 A (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. He was taken into custody, and the investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to ascertain the contractor’s involvement in the incident, Chavan said.

On Monday, two brothers – Ankush Manoj Waghri, 5, and Arjun Manoj Waghri, 4 – who went missing while playing near their home, fell into a water tank and died. Manoj, the father of the deceased children, resides in Subhash Nagar with his wife and three other children. They sustain their family by vending clothes, utensils, and plastic items. On Sunday morning, Ankush and Arjun were playing close to their residence.

After a long time, neither of them returned home and their mother searched for them. However, when both the children were not found, they were rushed to the police station and a case of kidnapping was registered.

Later, their bodies were recovered discovered and subsequently sent to KEM Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage in the vicinity, authorities observed two boys trailing another boy into the garden. Additionally, footage from a nearby society captured the children playing near a water tank. Initial findings indicate that one of the boys attempted to fill a bottle from the tank, leading to both boys falling in.