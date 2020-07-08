Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 8, 2020

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city.

A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.

Mumbai and surrounding areas received moderate rains on Tuesday, the IMD said, while predicting "reduced rainfall activity" on Wednesday. On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai.