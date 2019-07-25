Mumbai: Traffic snarls rule the day

Mumbai: East or West, traffic snarls were the order of the day in the city, as a result of the waterlogging due to heavy rain on Wednesday. Vehicles were stuck from Bhandup to Vikhroli flyover on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) for more than 20 minutes.

There was waterlogging in Sion, Hindmata, Dadar, Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd and traffic was diverted in Parel, Dadar, Wadala, Kurla, Sion, Tilak Nagar, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Goregaon, Malad and other flooded pockets.

According to a Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) official, traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) moved at a snail's pace. Heavy bouts of rain caused waterlogging at various spots in the city.

Some of the key roads affected included the Western Express Highway, SV Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, LBS Road, Andheri Kurla Road and the Sion-Panvel Highway.

This caused heavy virtual traffic, as commuters and motorists took to social media to vent their ire after having been stuck on roads for over 90 minutes.

The subways at Malad and Andheri were shut for a few hours on Wednesday, as they were under water. Heavy traffic jams also affected the movement of vehicles on the Mulund-Sion stretch of the EEH, said a traffic policeman.

Traffic police made several road traffic diversions due to waterlogging. A senior traffic officer said, traffic was diverted on both sides of SV Road, along National College and from Old Khar to Bandra talkies.

Mumbai Traffic Police imposed diversions in Sion near Hindamata Cinema on Dr B Ambedkar Road and Gandhi Market. Several parts of Andheri, Matunga, Sion, Malad, Goregaon, Bhandup and Dahisar experienced waterlogging, causing vehicles to slow down.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a traffic advisory of diversions, as follows -- from Alankar Talkies to Bhendi Bazaar, traffic was diverted via Doan Taki to JJ Hospital, while from Sion Road No. 24, traffic was diverted to Road No. 3 and traffic near Siddharth Hospital at Goregaon (W) was diverted to Gajanan Maharaj Chowk.