Mumbai Traffic Police Sets New Speed Limits On City's 9 Roads; Details Inside

Mumbai Traffic Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have pushed out new speed limits on the nine key roads of the city starting today (Wednesday).

They, in a notification, said this move is to prevent “danger, obstruction and inconveniences” to the public. These newly formed speed limits will be applicable for all types of vehicles, running within the jurisdiction of Mumbai.

SoBo

Starting with the P. D’Mello Road at Shahid Bhagat Singh Road where the MTP has declared a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour (kmph). A similar limit of 50 kmph applies to Godrej Junction to the Opera House at Maharshi Karve Road and the Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi Railway Station on the Keshavrao Khade Marg.

Worli

On the Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road – from Bindu Madhav Chowk to Dr Keshav Balram Hedgewar Chowk (Love Grove) Junction, the speed limit for motorists stands at 60 kmph.

Bandra-Kurla Complex

BKC’s Diamond Junction to the MTNL Junction at Avenue -1 will have a speed limit of 60 kmph.

To avoid inconvenience to citizens & ease vehicular movement, following ‘Speed Limits’ shall be permanently declared on these roads for all types of vehicles in the jurisdiction of Greater Mumbai with effect from 13/12/2023 from 00.00 hrs. onwards till

Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road

At JVLR, one of the prominent east-west suburban area connectors of the city, the speed limit suggested stands at 70 kmph. According to the traffic police, however, at the step and slope of the bridge ramps and the turns and curves of JVLR – the speed limit will be 30 kmph, to avoid mishaps and accidents.

Chembur

Chembur’s Veer Jijamata Bhosle Flyover, the speed limit will be 60 kmph. However, on the ascend and descend of the flyover bridge, the speed limit will be 40 kmph. A similar will be at the Chheda Nagar’s new flyover – at 60 kmph. At Amar Mahal Flyover, the speed limit will be 70 kmph, except for its ascend and descend where the limit comes down to 40 kmph.

Citizens’ Reaction

Citizens and netizens on X (formerly, Twitter) feel the speed limit on Mumbai’s roads is “pointless” as the speed depends on how traffic is moving. Sagar Jain, a PR professional, said “I saw the speed limit notification while I was stuck at JVLR. The irony is that I wasn’t moving at all at JVLR, while they say 70 kmph. I don’t think the cops should be worried about us overspeeding as there is no possibility or space for us to do so.”

Another motorist said, “The speed limits should have been the same. How will we remember as every road is said to have a different speed limit now? Maybe they should put a warning sign at the beginning of the road, for us to know.”

A bunch of netizens blamed MTP for this move, and said, it’s a way to make more “money via challan”. One tweeted, “Cops may find an opportunity to make a quick buck for those exceeding these limits.” Another post said, “This is a fantastic way of imposing a penalty in the name of violation and creating opportunities for police to bribe.”

“Another scam by the traffic police.... with potholed roads, speed breakers, hawkers and pedestrians walking leisurely on roads, where they can drive above 30kmph,” another X user asked.