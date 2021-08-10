Mumbai: Traffic Police restricts entry for handcarts in SoBo during peak hours on 15 routes; check full list here

The Mumbai Traffic Police restricted the movements of handcarts during peak traffic hours, between 8 am and 11am as well as between 5 pm to 8 pm, to avoid any congestion in south Mumbai. In a recent notification issued by traffic police, which remains in force for a month, has been issued to avoid danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the people travelling on the 15 routes.

The notification, Yogesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South), states that the movement of all types of handcarts will not be allowed between 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. An officer said, the order has been put in place to ensure that there is no traffic situation as these handcarts often cause congestion in the center of the road.

The restriction will eventually lead to the eradication of obstruction and inconvenience to the people travelling on the 15 routes, namely -- LT road Kalbadevi to Sabusiddhiki junction, Sabusiddhiki junction to Karnak bunder junction, Karnak road, Nesbit Junction to Sir JJ road towards the north side of the JJ Bridge on south and north channel, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Mohamed Ali road to Two Tank junction, Mallet Bunder to Karnak Bunder junction, P D’mello road south and north channel, Wadi Bunder junction, SVP road to Gol temple junction south and north junction, Mandvi post office to Tamba Kata junction, Ibrahim Rahimatullah road, Pohamal junction to Kundanlal Kata junction, Yusuf Meherali road, Kalbadevi road Tamba Kata junction to Vardhman junction, LT road Badshah junction to Colombo junction, SCVP road, Prarthana Samaj junction (Reliance hospital) to Gol Temple, Sheikh Memon Street, Jumma Masjid to Badshah Junction, Abdul Rehman street, LT road junction to YM road junction, DN road south channel, Gulshan Iran hotel to CSTM junction, DN road north Channel, CSTM junction to Police Commissioner Office’s corner.



