Mumbai: Traffic Police Recovers ₹14 Crore In Fines Through 2.3 Lakh Challans, Lok Adalat Yields Additional ₹28 Lakh | File Photo

The Mumbai Traffic Police from November 31 to Friday managed to recover Rs 14 crore from 2,32,648 total challans. This data is till the day of the Lok Adalat which was on Saturday, said police officials. On Saturday, during the Lok Adalat, the total fine paid was Rs 28,21,300 by 850 motorists.

Notices sent to at least 17.10 lakh motorists

On Thursday, the MTP announced that, along with the District Service Legal Authority, they sent notices to at least 17.10 lakh motorists, urging them to pay their dues during the Lok Adalat.

Between the period from 2019 to 2023, there remains at least Rs 685 crores of pending amount and the non-stop efforts to recover dues.