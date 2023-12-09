The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts
Recovery Tribunal -Ill, Mumbai under the guidance of Ashok
Menon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai. A total of 131 cases were
settled amicably and a sum of Rs.48 crores was recovered. This Lok
Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services
Authority (DLSA), according to Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar of DRT-III, Mumbai.
It was chaired by presiding officer Arun Kumar Singal, along with members of the panel Mangesh Tikhe, deputy general manager, IDBI BANK and advocate Sachin Koli.
All the officers and staff of the tribunal put in lot of effort for the
smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat, Mr Jaiswal added. He personally thanked all officers/ bank officers/ staff and litigants who contributed directly/ indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.
Mumbai: National Lok Adalat In City Successful With 131 Cases Resolved, ₹48 Crores Recovered
This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), according to Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar of DRT-III, Mumbai.
The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts