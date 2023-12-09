 Mumbai: National Lok Adalat In City Successful With 131 Cases Resolved, ₹48 Crores Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: National Lok Adalat In City Successful With 131 Cases Resolved, ₹48 Crores Recovered

Mumbai: National Lok Adalat In City Successful With 131 Cases Resolved, ₹48 Crores Recovered

This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), according to Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar of DRT-III, Mumbai.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: National Lok Adalat In City Successful With 131 Cases Resolved, ₹48 Crores Recovered |

The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday  at Debts
Recovery Tribunal -Ill, Mumbai under the guidance of  Ashok
Menon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai. A total of 131 cases were
settled amicably and a sum of Rs.48 crores was recovered. This Lok
Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services
Authority (DLSA), according to Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar of DRT-III, Mumbai.

It was chaired by  presiding officer  Arun Kumar Singal, along with members of the panel  Mangesh Tikhe, deputy general manager, IDBI BANK and advocate Sachin Koli.

All the officers and staff of the tribunal put in lot of effort for the 
smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat, Mr  Jaiswal added. He personally thanked  all officers/ bank officers/ staff  and  litigants who contributed directly/ indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.

Read Also
Indore: MP West Discom Eyes Lok Adalat To Resolve Disputes
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

National Lok Adalat Conducted Successfully In DRT Ill Mumbai

FPJ Impact: CM Shinde To Meet Residents Protesting Against Corruption In Cooperative Housing...

FPJ Impact: CM Shinde To Meet Residents Protesting Against Corruption In Cooperative Housing...

NIA Raids In Maharashtra & Karnataka: 15 Operatives Arrested In ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case; Visuals...

NIA Raids In Maharashtra & Karnataka: 15 Operatives Arrested In ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case; Visuals...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Warns Gokhale Bridge Contractor; Urges Timely Completion Of City's 'Deep...

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Warns Gokhale Bridge Contractor; Urges Timely Completion Of City's 'Deep...

Mumbai: Youth Stages Own Kidnapping To Extort Money from Father; Sends UPI QR Code Demanding...

Mumbai: Youth Stages Own Kidnapping To Extort Money from Father; Sends UPI QR Code Demanding...