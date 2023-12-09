Mumbai: National Lok Adalat In City Successful With 131 Cases Resolved, ₹48 Crores Recovered |

The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts

Recovery Tribunal -Ill, Mumbai under the guidance of Ashok

Menon, Chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai. A total of 131 cases were

settled amicably and a sum of Rs.48 crores was recovered. This Lok

Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services

Authority (DLSA), according to Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar of DRT-III, Mumbai.



It was chaired by presiding officer Arun Kumar Singal, along with members of the panel Mangesh Tikhe, deputy general manager, IDBI BANK and advocate Sachin Koli.



All the officers and staff of the tribunal put in lot of effort for the

smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat, Mr Jaiswal added. He personally thanked all officers/ bank officers/ staff and litigants who contributed directly/ indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success.