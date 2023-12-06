Indore: MP West Discom Eyes Lok Adalat To Resolve Disputes

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company (West Discom) is extensively preparing for the resolution of maximum cases in the National Lok Adalat on December 9. The Lok Adalat will be set up at 44 locations in Malwa and Nimar regions.

Under the guidance of Amit Tomar, managing director of MPMC Indore, intensive efforts are underway through 425 zones, distribution centres and company offices within the area to ensure Lok Adalat's success. RK Arya, the chief vigilance officer of the company stated that a 30 per cent discount will be applied to the pre-litigation level civil liability amount and a 100 per cent discount will be given on interest amount.

In cases at the litigation level, a 20 per cent rebate will be provided on the assessed civil liability amount and a 100 per cent rebate will be given on the interest amount. The resolution of cases related to electricity theft and irregularities registered under Section 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 will be pursued in Lok Adalat. For pre-litigation resolution, eligible domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic consumers up to 5 kilowatt and industrial consumers up to 10 horsepower will receive exemptions.

Exemptions will be applicable only for civil liability cases up to Rs. 50k. Notices regarding relaxations are being distributed extensively to ensure the success of Lok Adalat. After the prescribed discount, the remaining bill, assessed civil liability, crime mitigation amount and interest must be paid. Exemptions will be granted only in the case of theft or unauthorised use of electricity for the first time. If the applicant has any other connection, the full amount should be deposited.