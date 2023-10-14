Mumbai: Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of VHP, Bajrang Dal’s Joint Rally At Shivaji Park In Dadar On October 15; Check Details

Representative Image

The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a new traffic advisory for Sunday, October 15, ahead of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal’s joint rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

VHP and Bajrang Dal will be conducting a public address meeting on the occasion of the completion of 350 years of Rajyabhishek. Roads adjoining Raja Badhe Chawk at Shivaji Park will be closed for vehicular movements from 14.00 to 19.00 hours, said the advisory, issued by DCP Pradnya Jedge, Traffic.

The two roads that will be closed for traffic movements as well as for parking are M.B Raut Road – from Café Trofima Hotel at Raja Badhe Chawk to Shivaji Park Ground No. 05. At the north-bound of M.B Raut Road, from Pinge Chawk, Lt. Gupte Road to Raja Badhe Chawk till Trofima Hotel – routes will be closed.

The alternative routes suggested are L.J Road, where motorists can take the right turn to Ram Ganesh Gadkari Junction to N.C Kelkar Road from M.B Raut Road. On the northbound, motorists can opt for the Pandurang Naik Road. The optional parking for residents is Kohinoor PPL at Padmabai Thakkar Road in Dadar West.