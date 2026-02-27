Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Month-Long Road Closure Near Mahim's Moghul Lane Due To Excavation & Cement Concreting Work; See Alternate Routes

Representative pic |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police announced a temporary traffic diversion on Mogal Lane in the Mahim area due to excavation and cement concreting work. According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, work will be done on both north and south bound road from Gangavihar Junction to Varadaraj Adya Marg.

Timings of Road Closure

To ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement, the temporary road closure will be in effect from 12.01 am on February 28 to 12.00 am on March 29.

Restricted Way Of Entry

Mogul Lane (Both Bound Gangavihar Junction to Varadaraj Adya Marg)

Alternative route

1) Mogul Lane (Vardaraj Adya Marg Junction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg) will travel to their desired destination.

2) T. H. Kataria Marg (Natural Ice Cream, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg) will take a left turn and proceed to the desired destination.

Read Also Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Temporary Road Closure Near Bhandup Till May 31 For Pipeline...

In another advisory by the Mumbai Traffic Police, temporary road closure have been announced near Bhandup (East) as the old pipeline will be replaced and diverted. The work will be carried out along Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg near the M.D. Keni Marg junction.

Moreover, in Navi Mumbai, areas of Kharghar will witness road closure 12.01am on February 28 to midnight on March 1 to manage the rush for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of “Hind Di Chadar” Guru Tegh Bahadur.

As per the order, entry will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara Chowk to J. Kumar Circle. Vehicles from Utsav Chowk will be diverted via Gramvikas Bhavan and Green Heritage Chowk, while those coming from Taloja Jail will turn left at Owegaon Chowk and proceed through Prashant Corner.

Similarly, entry will be barred from Owegaon Police Chowki to J. Kumar Circle, with diversions routed through Prashant Corner and B.D. Somani School. Entry will also remain restricted between Owegaon Chowk and Gurudwara Chowk, except for vehicles heading to or from Tata Hospital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/