Navi Mumbai Police Impose Traffic Curbs In Kharghar For Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police has announced traffic restrictions in Kharghar from 12.01am on February 28 to midnight on March 1 to manage the rush for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of “Hind Di Chadar” Guru Tegh Bahadur, with entry bans, diversions and no-parking zones imposed across key stretches.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade issued the notification under Sections 115, 116 and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, stating that a large number of devotees and dignitaries are expected to attend the two-day programme, raising the possibility of heavy congestion on major roads in Kharghar.

As per the order, entry will be prohibited on both sides of the road from Gramvikas Bhavan to Gurudwara Chowk to J. Kumar Circle. Vehicles from Utsav Chowk will be diverted via Gramvikas Bhavan and Green Heritage Chowk, while those coming from Taloja Jail will turn left at Owegaon Chowk and proceed through Prashant Corner. Similarly, entry will be barred from Owegaon Police Chowki to J. Kumar Circle, with diversions routed through Prashant Corner and B.D. Somani School. Entry will also remain restricted between Owegaon Chowk and Gurudwara Chowk, except for vehicles heading to or from Tata Hospital.

For access to Owegaon, motorists have been advised to use the old road cut towards Taloja Jail, the road in front of Imperian School, and the arch near Owegaon Chowk.

In addition, strict no-parking zones will be enforced on multiple arterial stretches, including Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk, Kopargaon Bridge to J. Kumar Circle, RAF Signal to Vinayak Sheth Chowk, B.D. Somani Chowk to Prashant Corner, and CBD Signal Chowk to Mahakali Chowk (MGM Hospital CBD) up to Belpada and Utsav Chowk.

DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade said, “These temporary restrictions have been imposed to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the martyrdom anniversary programme. Citizens are requested to follow the diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid inconvenience.”

The notification clarifies that vehicles transporting devotees from designated parking areas, as well as emergency services including fire brigade, police, ambulances and essential service vehicles, will be exempted. Traffic police will remain deployed across key junctions to regulate vehicular movement during the event.

