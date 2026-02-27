Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Temporary Road Closure Near Bhandup Till May 31 For Pipeline Diversion Work - Check Alternate Routes

Attention Thanekars! Road Closure Announced Near Majiwada For Water Pipeline Work Till March 31 | Check Alternate Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a temporary road closure near Bhandup (East) as the old pipeline will be replaced and diverted. The work will be carried out along Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg near the M.D. Keni Marg junction.

According to an official notification, traffic movement on Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg (Southern Channel), stretching from State Bank of India to the Railway Gate up to Veer Savarkar Marg in Bhandup (East), will remain completely closed for the duration of the project.

Road Closure Details

The closure will be effective from February 25 to May 31.

Road to be closed to traffic

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, Bhoir Chowk, Harish Chandra Dadu Kopkar Marg, Bhandup (East) (State Bank of India to Railway Gate, Veer Savarkar Marg) will be completely closed temporarily. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their travel and cooperate to avoid congestion in surrounding areas.

Alternate Route

The commuters are advised to use the following alternate routes:

M.D. Keni Road- Kamal Sagar Society Right Turn- 90 Feet road Right Turn- 30 Feet Road- Udayshree Road- Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhandup (East).