 Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Temporary Road Closure Near Bhandup Till May 31 For Pipeline Diversion Work - Check Alternate Routes
The Mumbai Traffic Police announced a temporary closure of Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg in Bhandup (East) from February 25 to May 31 for pipeline replacement work. The stretch from State Bank of India to the Railway Gate up to Veer Savarkar Marg will remain shut. Motorists have been advised to use designated alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Updated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a temporary road closure near Bhandup (East) as the old pipeline will be replaced and diverted. The work will be carried out along Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg near the M.D. Keni Marg junction.

According to an official notification, traffic movement on Harishchandra Dadu Kopkar Marg (Southern Channel), stretching from State Bank of India to the Railway Gate up to Veer Savarkar Marg in Bhandup (East), will remain completely closed for the duration of the project.

article-image

Road Closure Details

The closure will be effective from February 25 to May 31.

Road to be closed to traffic

As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, Bhoir Chowk, Harish Chandra Dadu Kopkar Marg, Bhandup (East) (State Bank of India to Railway Gate, Veer Savarkar Marg) will be completely closed temporarily. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their travel and cooperate to avoid congestion in surrounding areas.

article-image

Alternate Route

The commuters are advised to use the following alternate routes:

M.D. Keni Road- Kamal Sagar Society Right Turn- 90 Feet road Right Turn- 30 Feet Road- Udayshree Road- Veer Savarkar Marg, Bhandup (East).

