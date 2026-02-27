Mumbai News: Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Flyover Thrown Open For Traffic

Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Flyover Thrown Open For Traffic |

Mumbai: Popularly known as Bellasis flyover in south Mumbai, was officially renamed as Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar flyover on Thursday, and was thrown open to the public traffic movement after inauguration by CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde via online conferencing.

However, the new name of the flyover has not been scripted anywhere either on the signboards on the inaugurated flyover, and civic officials say it will be added in the coming days.

The flyover, which made a record in BMC's history for being constructed as many as 15 months before the deadline, was completed last month, but the inauguration was awaited.

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Over 1200 Advanced Vehicles For Mumbai Police Force -...

Also Watch:

The inauguration was done at 11 am and the flyover was thrown open for public from 4 pm, giving a great relief to locals. The crucial flyover connects Tardeo-Nagpada to Mumbai Central has carriageway, and wide footpaths on both sides for safe pedestrian movement. It passes over the Mumbai Central railway station.

The old bridge, built in 1893, was dismantled in June 2024 after a structural audit declared it unfit. The bridge is 333 metres long—138.39 metres on the east and 157.39 metres on the west—with a 36.90-metre span over the railway tracks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/