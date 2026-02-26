Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Over 1200 Advanced Vehicles For Mumbai Police Force - WATCH

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday flagged off over 1200 advanced vehicles for the Mumbai Police Force at Nariman Point. At the inaugural ceremony, CM Fadnavis was accompanied by Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Yogesh Kadam, among other dignitaries.

According to the Mumbai Police, the CM flagged off 633 four-wheelers and 657 motorcycles at Nariman Point, strengthening Mumbai Police’s people-centric response and on-ground readiness. "These additions will enable us to respond faster, more effectively, and efficiently, further reinforcing the safety and security of our citizens."



Speaking on the features of these advanced vehicles, S. Jayakumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Police told IANS that all these vehicles have a mobile data terminal, a vehicle tracking system, and a GPS.

Moreover, the also added that four motorcycles, four Scorpio Neos, and a Mobile One Van will be added to all police stations, thus reducing the response time during an emergency. He further added that currently, the response time of Mumbai Police is 5.30 minutes, however, with these additions, the response time will also be reduced.

