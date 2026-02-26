Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive Triggers Chaos In Marol; Hundreds Of Aspirants, Hawkers Clog Narrow Streets; Dug Up Roads Add To Traffic Woes |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s western suburbs has been witnessing major traffic disruption on Thursday as the ongoing police recruitment drive at Marol Naka has caused massive inconvenience to local residents and commuters. Hundreds of aspirants turning up for physical tests from different parts of Maharashtra have been crowding narrow internal roads, compounding congestion in an area already reeling under infrastructure works.

With no shade or proper facilities for the aspirants, the individuals have to depend on several local hawkers who provide refreshments to them, adding more congestion on the roads.

Thousands of aspirants take to streets, resulting in congestion |

Road Excavation Adds To Traffic Woes

The situation was worsened by road excavation carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for ongoing infrastructure upgrades. Several stretches have been partially dug up, creating bottlenecks and slowing vehicular movement during peak hours.

Marol Naka, being an area developing as an emerging business district, sees massive footfall each day. The issue not only makes it difficult for residents to travel, but also delays commute for people travelling to the area for work purpose.

Several roads partially dug up, creating bottlenecks |

Road Leading To Marol Naka Metro 3 Station Shut

According to locals, the road from Bhawani Nagar leading towards the Marol Naka Metro Line 3 station has been shut, leaving only one side of the road open. As a result, commuters have to take a left turn and reach the metro station through a longer route. This diversion has resulted in long traffic snarls and frequent standstills.

Road from Bhawani Nagar leading towards the Marol Naka Metro Line 3 station has been shut |

Residents Flag Major Choke Points

Major choke points reported include Marol–Maroshi Road, Vinay Nagar bridge, Bhawani Nagar, Seven Hills and Maphkan Nagar, where motorists were stuck for extended periods. Residents complained that several vehicles struggled to pass through the congested lanes, leading to delays during emergency situations.

The autorickshaw drivers however have grabbed an opportunity into the situation offering sharing trips for the aspirants from the railway station to the examination centre. As a result, regular customers have to suffer for local commute, relying on BEST and Ola, Uber cabs. The BEST buses on the other hand have seen extended rush due to the situation.

Marol–Maroshi Road, Vinay Nagar bridge, Bhawani Nagar among major choke points identified by locals |

Read Also Mumbai News: Powai Police Register Two FIRs Over Malpractice During Physical Tests At Marol Ground

Powai Police Register Two FIRs Over Malpractice During Physical Tests At Marol Ground

Amid the chaos, the Powai Police registered two separate FIRs against four youths from Nashik for allegedly indulging in malpractice during the Maharashtra State Police Constabulary Recruitment Process 2024–2025.

The cases came to light during the physical efficiency tests held at the Marol Police Ground on Tuesday. Police officials said irregularities were detected during the running events, leading immediate action. Based on preliminary findings, two offences were registered at Powai Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/