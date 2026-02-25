Mumbai News: Powai Police Register Two FIRs Over Malpractice During Physical Tests At Marol Ground

The Powai Police have registered two separate FIRs against four youths from Nashik for allegedly indulging in malpractice during the Maharashtra State Police Constabulary Recruitment Process 2024–2025. |

Mumbai: The Powai Police have registered two separate FIRs against four youths from Nashik for allegedly indulging in malpractice during the Maharashtra State Police Constabulary Recruitment Process 2024–2025. The incidents came to light during the physical tests conducted at the Marol Police Ground on Tuesday.

Irregularities Detected in Running Events Prompt Police Action

According to the police, both offences were registered at Powai Police Station after irregularities were detected in the running events.

Chip Interchange to Manipulate Timing :

In the first incident, which occurred on February 24, 2026, candidates Sagar Nivrutti Tile and Omkar Vaman Banjugade were allotted specific chest numbers and electronic timing chips for the 100-meter and 1600-meter running events. However, officials found that the two had allegedly conspired to interchange their electronic timing chips.

During the run, Sagar Tile reportedly fell and was immediately shifted to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari for medical treatment. Despite being unable to complete the race, records showed that he secured 10 out of 15 marks in the 100-meter event. Police suspect that Omkar Banjugade completed the run using Tile’s electronic chip, thereby fraudulently securing marks in his name. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Candidates Accused of Taking Shortcuts During 1600-Meter Run

Candidates Accused of Taking Shortcuts During 1600-Meter Run : In the second incident, candidate Omkar Ravindra Pawar allegedly completed only three rounds of the 1600-meter race and took a shortcut during the third round to record a faster timing. Similarly, another candidate, Suyash Khande, allegedly took a shortcut during the fourth round of the race to secure a better timing and obtain higher marks.

Police said both incidents are being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken against the accused candidates for attempting to manipulate the recruitment process.

