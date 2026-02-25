 Mumbai News: Andheri Man Attempts To Kill Wife With Sharp Weapon Over Mobile Phone Dispute
A 48-year-old man was arrested in Andheri’s MIDC area for allegedly attempting to kill his wife after a dispute over checking her mobile phone. The accused allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The injured woman is undergoing treatment, and the accused has been remanded to police custody.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
The MIDC Police Station has arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife following a domestic dispute over a mobile phone in the MIDC area of Andheri. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The MIDC Police Station has arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his wife following a domestic dispute over a mobile phone in the MIDC area of Andheri.

Accused Santosh Rawate Attacks Wife Neeta with Sharp Weapon

According to police, the accused, identified as Santosh Rawate (48), allegedly attacked his wife Neeta Rawate (44) with a sharp weapon after an argument escalated into violence. The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a trauma hospital in Jogeshwari, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the couple had an argument over checking the mobile phone and conversations, which quickly turned into a physical altercation. Hearing the commotion, neighbours intervened and alerted the police, which helped prevent further harm to the victim.

Couple's Seven-Year-Old Son Present During the Horrific Incident

The couple has a seven-year-old son who was present in the house at the time of the incident. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and arrested him. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody. Further investigation is underway.

