Mumbai Shocker: Fruit Vendors Arrested For Spraying Rat Poison On Produce In Malad; Watch Video

Mumbai: The Malad Police has arrested two fruit vendors for allegedly spraying rat poison on fruits before selling them to customers. The action was taken following a complaint by a local resident and a viral video showing the alleged act.

Shop Sealed After Video Surfaces

Police said the shop was sealed after the video surfaced and an investigation was initiated. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they sprayed toxic substances on the fruits to protect them from rats.

Officials identified the arrested accused as Manoj Kumar Kesarwani and Bipin Kesarwani. Police stated that the act is not only illegal but also poses a serious threat to public health.

Following the incident, police have begun inspecting other fruit shops in the area. CCTV footage from nearby locations is also being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Viral Video Shows Vendor Applying "Ratol" Poison on Fruits for Sale

In a shocking incident, a video showing a fruit vendor allegedly applying rat poison on fruits kept for sale has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among citizens. The vendor was seen using a rat poison called “Ratol” and applying it on fruits before selling them.

Following the viral video, a vigilant citizen lodged a complaint with the police. Taking cognisance of the complaint, police immediately launched an investigation. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Manojkumar Kesarwani, a fruit vendor, was involved in the act. Police subsequently detained and arrested him.

Case Registered

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 119, 272, 275, and 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include adulteration of food, endangering public health, and illegal use of poisonous substances.

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding food safety, and citizens have been urged to remain cautious while purchasing food items. Further investigation is underway.

