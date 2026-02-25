 Mumbai Police To Get Fleet Of Modern Vehicles; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off On February 26
Mumbai Police will induct a fleet of modern vehicles to boost patrolling and emergency response across the city. The vehicles will be flagged off on February 26 at Murli Deora Chowk by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Officials said the move aims to strengthen field mobility and improve public safety response time.

In a move aimed at strengthening citizen-centric policing and ensuring faster response for public safety, the Mumbai Police will induct a fleet of modern, state-of-the-art vehicles to enhance patrolling and improve operational efficiency across police stations. | File Pic

Mumbai: In a move aimed at strengthening citizen-centric policing and ensuring faster response for public safety, the Mumbai Police will induct a fleet of modern, state-of-the-art vehicles to enhance patrolling and improve operational efficiency across police stations.

Flag-Off Ceremony Scheduled

The new vehicles will be formally flagged off on February 26, 2026, at 10:30 am at Murli Deora Chowk. The ceremony will be officiated by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Police officials said the induction of the modern vehicles is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen field mobility, improve emergency response time, and enhance overall policing capabilities in the city.

Members of the press have been invited to attend the flag-off ceremony and have been requested to reach the venue before 10:15 am.

